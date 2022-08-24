/
Exclusive: Hargreaves Lansdown's secret fee deal

Platform offered cheaper fees for customer looking to up sticks - "The special offer made to you here is exceptional"
August 24, 2022

A Hargreaves Lansdown (HL.) customer who told the platform he was switching to rival Interactive Investor because of high account fees was offered a secret deal to slash the amount he was paying.

The private investor, who did not want his name published, had decided to leave Hargreaves Lansdown after 10 years in favour of Interactive Investor. He had around £390,000 invested via a self-invested personal pension (Sipp), with a few holdings in a separate share account.

However, once he had initiated the transfer process Hargreaves contacted him as part of a “customer service check-in call” before sending a message offering to reduce his fees.

