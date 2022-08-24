Gas price rises heap pressure on struggling manufacturers

The administration put in place by the next prime minister needs to take “decisive action” to mitigate the effect of the looming energy crisis on the economy, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has said.

Energy-intensive companies and smaller businesses are already feeling the pinch of higher costs, and “many viable businesses … could easily tip into distress without action”, the CBI’s policy director Matthew Fell said. It has also called for help for struggling households, extensions in tax payment deadlines for struggling firms and a freeze in business rates.

Flash purchasing managers index’ data for August signalled a “sharp and accelerated fall” in UK manufacturing. The manufacturing output index dropped to 42.4, a big fall on the 48.9 reading for July and the neutral 50 level separating expansion from contraction. Reduced demand, delayed deliveries and worker shortages were blamed for the decline.

“Excluding the initial phase of the pandemic in early 2020, the reduction in manufacturing output was the quickest seen since the start of 2009,” said Annabel Fiddes, economics associate director at data compiler S&P Global Intelligence.

Energy prices have soared since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine six months ago. UK gas prices have quadrupled over the past year and European gas futures have experienced a sixfold increase to over €270 (£228) per megawatt hour.

The manufacturing output PMI reading for Europe dropped to 46.5 and with Russia's Gazprom planning a further three-day shutdown of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline next week, Pantheon Macroeconomics said industry “is likely to be subject to energy rationing soon”. RBC Capital Markets estimates a complete shut-off in Russian gas would require a 20 per cent reduction in overall demand.

Capital Economics is forecasting a bigger shock to eurozone economies from this winter’s energy crisis than during the oil shocks of the 1970s, with Germany, Greece, Spain and Italy likely to face hits to GDP of between 2 and 4.4 per cent.