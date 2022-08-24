Today's Markets: Stocks drop with little on the calendar

European stock markets fell in early trading Wednesday as the major indices continued to dance around some pretty well-worn ranges ahead of the Jackson Hole event. The FTSE 100 edged down 30pts or so but has not moved more than 100pts in the last four sessions. A weaker pound and rally for oil prices has helped. Declines on Wall Street have been starker in recent days after a more imposing bear market rally since June ran into near-term overbought territory and key moving average resistance. Bearish MACD crossovers in overbought territory on the daily charts point to near-term weakness. Zoom (ZOOM) shares plunged... a top ARKK holding of course. It’s a light session today with just US durable goods and pending home sales on offer, as well as the usual weekly US crude inventories report.

Wall Street notched a third-straight daily decline as weaker services and housing reports pointed to a slowdown in activity that just trimmed rate hike expectations on the margins a touch. The S&P flash US PMI Composite reading plunged by the most since May 2020 to a 27-month low at 45. UK and EU PMIs were similarly underwhelming. Meanwhile new home sales in the US declined 12.6 per cent month-on-month. Asian shares were weaker overnight and US futures are lower.

Some relief for sterling and the euro emerged from the weaker US services number, too. After earlier sinking to a fresh 20-year low around 0.990, EURUSD rallied back to parity before again edging under to around the 0.9950 area this morning. GBPUSD put up a better fight and has rallied off the two-and-a-half-year low at 1.1720 to 1.1880 before edging down to 1.1810 this morning.

Crude retains a bullish bias with WTI front month futures near a two-week high close to $94. Unwinding of Russian invasion speculative bets has been the main driver of the pullback since June and doesn’t really reflect the fundamental tightness in the market. The fact that OPEC signalled it could actually cut output again shows the precarious nature of the bear case right now. On a technical basis the bullish MACD crossover supports the case for further gains.

All anyone is really talking about is Jackson Hole and what Jay Powell says... it’s hard to see him doing anything different – underling the case to fight inflation, that policy rates will need to stay restrictive for longer etc... quite how the market reads it is anyone’s guess. But the market, as evidenced by nominal Treasury yields and breakevens, is still underappreciative of just how much inflation-busting is required.

Companies Gas price rises heap pressure on struggling manufacturers The administration put in place by the UK's next prime minister needs to take “decisive action” to mitigate the effect of the looming energy crisis on the economy, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has said. Energy-intensive companies and smaller businesses are already feeling the pinch of higher costs, and “many viable businesses … could easily tip into distress without action”, the CBI’s policy director Matthew Fell said. It has also called for help for struggling households, extensions in tax payment deadlines for struggling firms and a freeze in business rates. Flash purchasing managers index’ data for August signalled a “sharp and accelerated fall” in UK manufacturing. The manufacturing output index dropped to 42.4, a big fall on the 48.9 reading for July and the neutral 50 level separating expansion from contraction. Reduced demand, delayed deliveries and worker shortages were blamed for the decline. Read the full story here. IWG appoints new CFO after disappointing results IWG (IWG) has appointed a new chief financial officer following a disappointing set of half-year results for the flexible officer provider earlier this month in which it revealed it was still making pre-tax losses. Charlie Steel, who joins from health tech company Babylon Holdings (US:BBLN), will replace Glyn Hughes in the role at the end of this year. IWG chief executive Mark Dixon thanked Hughes for his tenure saying he had left the company in a “strong position”. Shares were down 2 per cent this morning. ML Higher sales build Costain’s profits Contractor Costain (COST) reported a 23 per cent increase in first half profit before tax of £11.2mn, as sales rose by 19 per cent to £665mn. The company’s chief executive Alex Vaughan said it had “managed supply chain pressures effectively”, despite inflation and material availability challenges, generating a positive cash inflow of £34.4mn after adjusting for a £43.4mn settlement payment it made on a legacy contract. Its order book shrank further to £2.7bn by the end of June, though, from £4bn in the same period last year but the contractor said it expects a strong increase in contract awards over the next 12 months. MF

Neil Wilson is the Chief Market Analyst at markets.com