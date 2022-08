Earnings well ahead of last year on higher coal prices

Dividend maintained as company gears up for more buying

Anglo Pacific Group (APF) has decided that as it is approaching the end of its time as a coal-driven royalty play a new name is needed. While the exact new name is yet to be revealed, it’s almost a given this will include some kind of play on ‘new’, ‘next’ or ‘green’, despite the fact there are another three or more years of coal-driven earnings to come, for clarity's sake.