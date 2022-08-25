Getting out of the growth rut

Soaring wholesale gas prices mean UK inflation could hit 18.6 per cent within five months according to investment bank Citi, with others predicting a rate around the 15 per cent mark. The Bank of England’s own stab at 13 per cent provides little comfort because at any of these levels, the outlook for households and the economy looks pretty bleak. Post-Brexit Britain is looking rather tarnished.

If there’s one thing we all want after pulling ourselves at some point out of this mess, it’s to avoid ending up in the same sorry state ever again. One way of doing that is by addressing underlying weaknesses that make it harder to fight off every new ailment that comes along, chief among which is the UK’s poor productivity efforts. Growth here has been disappointing ever since the financial crisis, and before that too although to a lesser extent. The problem goes back a long way.

For every recent prime minister, the issue has been a priority. Theresa May, prime minister for three years in a world that didn’t know a pandemic was coming, laid the groundwork for her own vision, followed by a blitz of new plans from Boris Johnson. And growth is at the core of the policies of his likely successor Liz Truss, who is so keen to switch on growth that she is likely to merge the City’s two main regulators into one body with a mandate not only to regulate but to create the right environment for firms to grow.