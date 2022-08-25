Grafton grafts but markets unmoved

Merchanting businesses sold off

Return on capital employed dips

Grafton (GFTU) has undergone big changes over the past 12 months, most notably the sale of a group of UK merchanting businesses at the end of last year to Blackstone-owned Huws Gray for £520mn.

The sale of assets including Buildbase, The Timber Group and Bathroom Distribution was completed to allow it to focus on higher-margin brands such as UK trade specialist Selco and Irish consumer DIY brand Woodie’s, among others.

The deal was certainly well timed – agreed in July last year when the post-pandemic DIY boom was peaking.

Outgoing chief executive Gavin Slark argued that although Grafton has sacrificed around £1bn of turnover, its operating profit, earnings per share and return on capital employed “are all higher than they were on an absolute basis” than before the pandemic.

Its return on capital employed of 18.8 per cent compares favourably with the 12.9 per cent generated in the first half of 2019, but is lower than the 20.6 per cent level achieved last year. Operating profit fell by about 8 per cent as the UK home improvement market weakened.

The Dublin-based company’s balance sheet also looks a lot stronger, with net cash of £520.5mn, excluding leases – a year-on-year improvement of £320mn.

With cash to spare, the company embarked on a £100mn share buyback in May – £88.5mn of which was complete as of 23 August. This doesn’t seem to have had much of an impact, though. Grafton’s shares are down 44 per cent since the start of the year – a worse performance than the broader sector-wide decline of 23 per cent, according to FactSet. And even with the shares priced well below their five-year average at around nine times earnings, ongoing softness in its end markets provides little incentive to rush in. Hold.

Last IC View: Hold, 785.5p, 1 Mar 2019

GRAFTON (GFTU) ORD PRICE: 695p MARKET VALUE: £1.6bn TOUCH: 695-697p 12-MONTH HIGH: 1,425p LOW: 685p DIVIDEND YIELD: 4.5% PE RATIO: 8 NET ASSET VALUE: 763p* NET CASH: £74mn