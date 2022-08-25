GSK’s bitter pill

By no stretch of the imagination is mass legal action against GSK (GSK) – the former GlaxoSmithKline – linking one of its drugs with cancer a so-called black-swan event. That is when something dire that simply could not have been foreseen, even by the most conscientious analysis, hoves into view, bringing with it existential risks.

True, linking the drug in question, ranitidine, with cancer and the threat of heavy compensation costs prompted what seemed like a black-swan attack on GSK’s share price. At £14.20, it is now 22 per cent below its 2022 high, which it reached barely seven weeks ago. Put another way, the fall has taken £15bn off GSK’s market value, onto which loss a further £5bn should be added, this being the evaporation of value at Haleon (HLN), the consumer healthcare group which, after much huffing and puffing, was finally split off from GSK in July.

Two reasons – one generic, one specific – disqualify this fuss from being a black swan. The generic one is that, for pharmaceuticals companies, facing legal claims is, in effect, a cost of doing business. Many claims are for squabbles between drugs companies about patent protection of products. But at least as many revolve around issues of safety; that using a drug causes illness. Not just that but, as a rule of thumb, the more successful a drug, the greater the chance that, at some stage in its product cycle, it will be the object of litigation. That is simply a numbers’ game – the more a drug is used, the greater the likelihood that a run of statistics will be thrown up suggesting unwanted side effects; and the greater the chance that litigants will test out a hypothesis linking cause and effect. This is, if you like, the pharmacological equivalent of monkeys and typewriters.