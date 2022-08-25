Macfarlane navigates ecommerce slowdown

Input prices rising

Dividend edges up

In the height of lockdown, the performance of packaging companies was boosted by the online shopping boom. Macfarlane (MACF) was no exception: retail accounts for more than a quarter of its packaging distribution sales, and its client list contains a host of well-known brands.

The craze for online shopping has started to wane, however, as high streets return to life and the cost of living crunch suppresses spending. Nevertheless, Macfarlane managed to grow revenue by 14 per cent in the first half of the year, fuelled by the recovery of industrial clients in aerospace, engineering and hospitality.