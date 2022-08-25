Pharma's bright new stars

Today’s pharmaceutical firms deploy vast amounts of capital in search of a kind of biomedical holy grail: a ‘blockbuster’ drug, which can generate $1bn (£840bn) or more in annual sales. But the benefits provided by this particular grail aren’t eternal: from the moment a drug makes it to market, the clock is already ticking on its patent exclusivity. Once this expires and generic copycats reach the market – typically within a decade or two – revenues for the original inevitably fall. Companies need blockbusters not just to appease shareholders, but so they can reinvest in the risky and costly process of drug development.

Investors in the sector want to see that companies have drugs in their pipelines with blockbuster potential, as well as the funds necessary to propel them through the trial stages. Since 2010 the global pharmaceutical sector has invested the equivalent of around one quarter of its revenues in drug development each year. The US industry alone spent some $83bn on R&D in 2019 – about 10 times what it spent in the 1980s when adjusted for inflation.