Energy suppliers face increase in bad debt

The decision by UK energy regulator Ofgem to increase the energy price cap paid by consumers by 80 per cent to £3,549 tips bills further out of reach for many people and also increases the credit risk incurred by providers like Centrica (CNA), EDF (FR:EDF) and Scottish Power Retail, ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service said.

Higher energy prices, combined with broader cost of living pressures, “increase the risk of energy suppliers incurring bad debt from both residential and business customers,” said Graham Taylor, senior vice president at Moody’s.

Centrica, which owns the UK’s biggest energy supplier, British Gas, is afforded some protection through its remaining interest in gas producer Spirit Energy, but its supply arm operates on fairly thin margins. It made an operating profit from domestic and business customers of £118mn last year and has said that every 1 per cent increase in bad debt decreases this number by about £19mn, according to Moody's.