Gaming industry is not recession proof

Ampere Analysis downgrades its 2022 forecasts

Nvidia sees big drop-off in gaming revenues

Demand for gaming hardware and software has fallen back from its pandemic peak as economic conditions tighten across the world. Microsoft (US:MSFT), Nvidia (US:NVDA), Activision Blizzard (US:ATVI) and Nintendo (JP: 7974) have all seen revenue from their gaming divisions drop in the second quarter of this year.

Previously, there was a belief in the industry that gaming companies would be recession resistant because users could get hundreds of hours of entertainment from single purchases. “It is difficult to know what the net impact of a recession will be, maybe people will go out less and game more but also they might make less in-game purchases if budgets are squeezed,” said Piers Harding-Rolls, research director at Ampere Analysis.