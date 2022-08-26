Industrials Reit head sells shares to repay loans

The huge amount of warehouse space leased in the first half of this year meant vacancy rates fell to an all-time low of 1.18 per cent, but there are signs that fears about the health of the economy is extracting some of the heat from the market.

Investment in UK industrial property dropped to £1.6bn in the second quarter, from £4.6bn in the first, according to Colliers. As a result, the £6.2bn half-year figure is down by more than a fifth on the same period last year.

Investors in this market have done pretty well over the past few years, but given the outlook it’s understandable that shareholders might want to crystallise gains – especially if, like a company associated with Industrials Reit (MLI) chief executive Paul Arenson, you’ve borrowed a chunk of money to pay for them.