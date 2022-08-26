Segro chairman puts faith in big boxes

Segro’s (SGRO) share price may have been slashed by a quarter since an Amazon profit warning in May sent its share price – and those of fellow warehouse developers – tumbling, but company directors have continued to buy up shares.

Since the Amazon update, newly appointed chair Andy Harrison has made a couple of sizeable share purchases – the latest being a £248,000 investment on 15 August. The former chief executive of Whitbread (WTB) now owns just shy of £1mn worth of shares in Segro.

When Harrison’s appointment was announced in January he said he wanted to “build on the tremendous growth the company has achieved in recent years” but its most recent results for the half year to 30 June indicate that growth could be slowing or even reversing. Pre-tax profit dipped by2.7 per cent compared with the equivalent period last year, while earnings per share nudged up by just 1 per cent.