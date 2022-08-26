Today's Markets: Waiting for Powell

Powell due to speak at 15:00 (BST)

All eyes on Jay Powell: how restrictive and for how long? Markets are finely tuned to today’s remarks from Powell. But we should not be surprised if what he says is old hat, only underlining the inflation fight required still. And we should note the abandonment of forward guidance as such means it’s all about the data now so next week’s jobs report and subsequent inflation data is probably more important; to wit, watch today’s core PCE figures closely, forecast at +0.2 per cent. So far, the robust jobs market is providing ample cover to keep raising rates. Of course, what he says has the potential to send markets in either direction. Powell is on the wires at 15:00 (BST). Whilst stocks are a tad firmer there is not a lot else going on this morning ahead of the even.

Fed speakers are in full flow as the conference kicks off. Atlanta Fed’s Bostic sounded hawkish, ready to go for 75bps unless there is a big shift. “Some weakening is to be expected [in the economy],” he said, adding that “it’s going to be really important that we resist the temptation to be too reactionary, and really make sure that we get inflation well on its way to 2 per cent before we take any steps to increase accommodation in our policy stance”.