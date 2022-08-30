Next week’s economics: 29 August - 2 September

It seems we have been bracing ourselves for a housing market slowdown for months now. The theory behind a slump sounds persuasive: inflation is eroding both confidence and purchasing power, and rising interest rates are hampering affordability. The problem is – there isn’t much evidence that it’s happening yet.

New buyer enquiries, which tend to lead house prices by roughly six months, have started to fall in the UK – yet they remain 20 per cent higher than in 2019. Rightmove’s House Price Index made headlines when it reported a 1.3 per cent drop in property prices this month, but again the picture is inconclusive: prices usually drop in August as buyers go on summer holiday.

This week’s data should help us to separate some of the noise from true underlying trends. The Bank of England’s Money and Credit Report on 30 August will give us an indication of whether mortgage borrowing is slowing, and how much August’s rate hike is filtering through to newly drawn mortgage rates. Nationwide also releases its House Price Index next week, having cautioned in July that “we continue to expect the market to slow as pressure on household budgets intensifies in the coming quarters”.

We will get more information on the US housing market, too. US housing starts came in lower than expected last week, and Mahir Rasheed, US economist at Oxford Economics, is among those who think that housing activity is set to “moderate under the weight of rising interest rates and a persistent shortfall in supply”. The FHFA House Price Index will give us an indication of whether this moderation is feeding through to prices.

US unemployment figures and job openings are announced by the BLS on 2 September. Despite the technical recession, the US labour market has remained remarkably tight, with an unemployment rate of just 3.5 per cent. Can the eurozone prove equally resilient? Euro area unemployment is at a record low – hovering around 6.6 per cent. The latest German unemployment rate will be released on 31 August, followed by European unemployment figures the next day. Jack Allen-Reynolds, senior Europe economist at Capital Economics, expects the labour market to “remain tight even as the economy heads into recession, maintaining the upward pressure on wage growth and inflation”.

Eurozone inflation is at 8.9 per cent, driven by energy prices, which are up almost 40 per cent year on year. August’s figures are out on the 31st – will we see evidence of inflation becoming embedded? Berenberg’s chief economist, Holger Schmieding, thinks not, arguing that the past decade of low price growth has left inflation expectations less entrenched and easier to correct. Nevertheless, inflation will remain a significant problem in the short term, and looks set to continue its climb towards double digits.