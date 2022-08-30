Today's Markets: Energy crisis intensifies

EU hint at action on energy prices

Russia's Gazprom tightens supply further

UK bonds, sterling head south

Equities in London have staged a muted comeback in early trading with the FTSE100 putting on 0.6 per cent in the first hour before petering out somewhat as increasingly gloomy economic news continues to swirl around the UK and European economies. Consumers face soaring energy bills this Autumn and, while the EU is talking of coordinated action to try to keep a lid on prices, the UK government is in stasis ahead of next week’s announcement of a new prime minister with neither candidate willing to show their hand ahead of the coronation.

Indeed the EU’s move towards an intervention on energy is all the more pressing after further news of Russia strangling supplies to Europe this morning as French energy company Engie said it had been told its supply of gas from Gazprom will be restricted from today after disagreements over contracts. Talk of intervention at a pan European level has taken some heat out of the electricity market in Europe this morning with German 1 year electricity prices dropping to €600 per megawatt hour after smashing through €1000 yesterday. In the gas markets, news that Europe has made faster progress against its targets of filling its gas storage capacity ahead of the winter has also taken the edge off forward gas prices. Marginal, at best, considering the rises over the past year but potentially a sign of some minor relief.

In the UK amid hints around VAT cuts, removing green levies and rhetoric around ‘handouts’ this morning’s briefings from the campaign of our likely next prime minister Liz Truss are hinting at a move to ramp up north sea oil and gas drilling, something that will take years to bear any fruit.

Meanwhile in the real world UK bonds continue to sell off and could be heading for their biggest monthly fall since 1994 as soaring inflation, leading to higher interest rates and, probably higher government borrowing to try to steer the country through choppy waters has created something of a perfect storm in bond markets. Meanwhile the pound has dropped again this morning and has now lost around 13 per cent of its value against the dollar this year. And back on main street, UK consumer credit card borrowing soared at its fastest annual pace since 2005- 13 per cent year on year in July. Suggesting consumers reached for the plastic to keep their summer holidays going.