Will the deep freeze change North Sea imperatives?

Harbour Energy’s (HBR) half-year figures not only point to the troubling increase in wholesale energy prices, but they also feed into the debate over the commercial viability of the North Sea and the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS).

Harbour has spent the last year few years acquiring aging production assets in the North Sea in addition to pursuing organic growth opportunities elsewhere. The driller is now the largest independent oil and gas company trading in London, having been founded by private equity firm, EIG Global Energy Partners, and the commodity trader, Noble Group, just prior to the 2014 oil price slump.

It’s not like private equity to buy up a commodity group at the peak of the cycle, nor did it represent a leap of faith, but the founders must have weighed up Europe’s future energy requirements set against the extent of government and private sector intervention in energy markets.

There have been mixed messages on the issue. Last December, Shell (SHEL) scrapped plans to pursue the controversial Cambo oil field near the Shetland isles, while the development of Ithaca Energy’s Abigail oil field was recently given the go-ahead by the government's fossil fuel industry regulator. Environmental lobbies view any further developments in the offshore oil and gas industry as being incompatible with the UK’s push towards net-zero, but public support for that position may waver once winter energy bills start rolling in.

The question of commercial viability is bound up with fossil fuel price assumptions, although we should bear in mind that they’re indicative rather than definitive – traders have been wrong footed in the past. Fitch Ratings has pitched the long-term rate for Brent crude at $53 a barrel (£45), while the US Henry Hub gas price comes in at $2.75 per thousand cubic feet, 47 and 56 per cent below current prices, respectively. Harbour Energy expects operating costs on a full-year basis to be at the low end of the $15-$16 range for a barrel of oil equivalent (BOE) and has increased investment by c.30 per cent to boost output to meet the UK energy shortfall. It’s understandable why the company is up-scaling developments given its stellar financial performance, but near-term support for the industry might come from unexpected sources.

Last week, Scotland’s deputy first minister, John Swinney, risked the ire of the SNP’s partners in government, the Scottish Greens, by reinstating oil and gas as the central plank of the economic case for independence. The change of heart came as the Institute for Fiscal Studies posited that the surge in North Sea oil and gas prices could cut Scotland's notional deficit close to, or perhaps even below, the UK level next year.

Upsetting as it may be to advocates of net-zero policies, Swinney’s about-face may prefigure a general reassessment of energy polices, especially if UK households are effectively forced to ration energy usage through a bleak northern winter.

Surveys have pointed to support for the Paris Agreement among the wider public, but the Tory party faithful are arguably less enamoured with the treaty, specifically with the proposed timetable for the transition to net-zero. Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have been enthusiastically touting their carbon credentials on the campaign trail with both leadership candidates affirming their support for a renewal of fracking in the UK (subject to local support) and a temporary moratorium on the green energy levy. Both hopefuls have also signalled their approval for increased gas extraction in the North Sea.

Like most politicians, the potential successors to Boris Johnson may be tailoring their policy decisions to fit with the wishes of the people who will bring them into power. But watering down the UK policy on renewables may not be as straightforward as they might imagine, not least because the push towards net-zero is codified with the 2008 Climate Change Act.

At any rate, the business community would probably welcome further clarity on the UK’s energy policies as many companies (and sectors) need to make long-term capital allocations based on our future energy mix. The last thing they need is more muddled policy deliberations following two years of being pulled and pushed around by UK government policy on Covid-19.

The war in Ukraine has laid bare Europe’s vulnerability to the disruption of Russian gas imports, but it has also highlighted why guaranteeing energy supply should be the key strategic imperative for national governments. The UK is largely reliant on Norway for its gas supplies, accounting for 77 per cent of all gas imports in 2021. This is undoubtedly preferable to reliance on Moscow, but households are still being lumbered with record price increases as gas is obviously a tradable commodity governed by hub pricing.

There is a broader push in industry to build resilience into supply chains, yet insufficient thought has been given over to re-shoring and reinforcing our ability to power the economy beyond a rapid, some might say overly ambitious, transition towards wind and solar power. And energy provision represents the supply chain from which all else follows.

It is ironic that German imports of natural gas have remained stubbornly high despite the rising proportion given over to renewables on the nation’s power grid. The intermittent nature of solar and wind power generation and relatively slow advances in battery technology mean that Germany is even considering extending the lifespan of its three remaining nuclear power stations beyond the phase-out date set at the end of this year. Last year they met 13.3 per cent of the country’s energy needs, so the decision won’t be taken lightly, especially given that the state of Bavaria – Germany and Europe’s chief industrial centre – has been pressing for nuclear plants to continue in operation.

Closer to home, the likelihood is that either Truss or Sunak will take emergency budget measures to ease the cost burden on UK households as the energy price cap will increase by around 80 per cent to £3,549 per year from 1 October 2022, impacting some 24mn households on default or variable rates. That's to say nothing of the burden on small businesses. And industry forecasts suggest the price cap could rise to over £6,600 a year during the second quarter of 2023. Then there’s the potential for rationing and/or blackouts as winter demand ratchets up, admittedly an unlikely scenario, though one which would generate intensified public debate on energy and climate policies, if not civil unrest.

Should any of this change investor attitudes towards oil and gas producers operating on the UKCS, particularly given the pall cast on the industry by environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) diktats? In evidence given to the House of Commons Environmental Audit Committee, Linda Cook, chief executive of Harbour Energy, said that the “transition to a lower carbon energy portfolio around the world resulted in pressure being put on lenders and investors around not investing in oil and gas”. The statement is backed by data from the North Sea Transition Authority which show that total investment (including exploration and appraisal) in the UKCS had fallen to £3.98bn in 2020 from a peak of £16.2bn in 2014. Admittedly, two oil price slumps in the intervening period acted as disincentives, but it’s hard to deny that the intensified focus on ESG mandates has affected the sector’s access to public, and increasingly private, capital.

Even so, it is not fanciful to suggest that the trajectory may well change in response to evolving government energy policy. Inward investment to the UKCS could not only find support from recalibrated assumptions on long-term energy pricing, but also because the European Parliament recently rubber-stamped a law designating gas and nuclear as sustainable energy sources, a development which could precipitate classification changes to ESG mandates.

Environmental campaigners have criticised the new designation as a sop to the oil and gas lobby and it may well be challenged in the European Court of Justice, but others might argue that it is a tacit admission that the net-zero transition will necessitate increased production of natural gas, or the expansion of nuclear capacity, neither of which find general support from the green lobby.

Production in the North Sea peaked in 1999 and since then the UK has gone from producing more oil and gas than it needs, to the status of net importer. And recent projections from the Oil and Gas Authority suggest that current 2P reserves of natural gas would sustain domestic production from the UKCS to just 2030. More capital is clearly needed to fund exploration and even though institutional and regulatory entities will continue to pressure companies to prioritise climate risk, broader index funds, as opposed to actively managed funds, simply cannot abandon the sector, or risk creating stranded assets.

There is speculation that the capital question could be addressed through consortium financing, where counterparty risk is collective. If mutual benefit for operators can be assured, it would reduce investor risk but also result in beta returns. That isn’t necessarily a negative point considering the potential shareholder returns on offer. It’s estimated that the UKCS could contain undiscovered resources of anything up to 30bn BOE, but ultimate exploitation would require a coordinated response from government ministers, a heightened prospect as the winter chill approaches.