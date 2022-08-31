Chesnara dividend marches on

Acquisitions add to cash generation

Dividend rise continues

The market and economic turmoil that has affected so many different sectors during the first half left its mark on specialist life insurer Chesnara (CSN). The vagaries of solvency accounting mean that revaluations of assets related to economic factors will deliver either large paper profits, or conversely steep losses.

On this occasion, Chesnara had to book losses on its assets as market conditions affected valuations across all its business lines. However, it did not really effect the operational performance, or its solvency, which Chesnara has secured by issuing £200mn of subordinated debt. Basically, it has the cash to meet both its long-term obligations and to keep paying a rising dividend, with shareholders again seeing the benefit in these results.