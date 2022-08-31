Today's Markets: Stocks set to end August lower, EZ inflation key for ECB expectations

Inflation and rate hikes... and then recession? No one can say for sure but it’s sure to mean volatility for the rest of the year as investors try to figure whether they want to own risk or not. The narrative of a Fed hellbent on defeating inflation is not one that will make for calm price action and steady gains. The bear is still in charge.

Markets are still dealing with the fallout of the hawkish comments from Jackson Hole last week, with no let-up in the jawboning. NY Fed president John Williams backed up Jay Powell’s remarks last week with the following: “We’re going to need to have restrictive policy for some time … this is not something we’re going to do for a very short period and then change course.” The comments are in harmony with Powell last week, who really pushed back against the idea that the Fed would hike hard and then immediately need to start cutting rates due to slowdown/recession.

German inflation rose to a 40-year high 8.8 per cent in August... markets are raising bets the European Central Bank will take a more aggressive path towards normalisation than has previously been evident. ECB’s Muller said the central bank should discuss a 75-basis-point rate hike in September... but the risk of an energy crisis means the ECB is likely to prefer to take a slower approach… or is it? The ultimate risk from the ECB’s caution is inflation expectations become unanchored – higher for longer. The Fed is the example here in terms of seeking to do ‘whatever it takes’ to tackle inflation. I remain unsure if the ECB has the cajones to do the same. This morning data shows German import prices were up almost 29 per cent in July. EURUSD holds just above parity. French EU-harmonised inflation slowed to 6.5 per cent in August from 6.8 per cent in July, a welcome relief for many, not least the ECB.