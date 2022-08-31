/
Warehouse developers insist boom is still going

The warehouse boom is far from over. That is, if the warehouse developers are to be believed.
August 31, 2022
  • 'Shed' developers remain bullish despite headwinds
  • Record first half for new warehouse leases

Last week, two of the listed companies in the real estate sector doubled down on continuing high demand for warehouse space despite slowing consumer spending and a specific slowdown in online sales, after a boom period both for e-commerce and 'sheds'. 

Urban Logistics (SHED) announced it had spent £90mn adding another five warehouses – or sheds, in industry parlance – to its portfolio, while Warehouse Reit (WHR) revealed it intended to develop a further 1mn square feet (sq ft) worth of warehouse space at its logistics park development at Radway Green in Crewe. 

