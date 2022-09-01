Discounts on offer at AO World

There is an argument to be made that any director purchase of shares through a placing or equity raise shouldn’t be considered indicative if they’re being picked up at a discount. After all, it’s in their interest to get involved, or their existing holding will be diluted.

However, a purchase on the scale of that recently made AO World (AO.) non-executive Chris Hopkinson still takes some commitment to the cause. Hopkinson bought 2mn shares in the online white goods retailer at 43p a share – a discount of around 38 per cent on the closing price in the week preceding the placing announcement in July. The former City analyst now owns 4.37 per cent of the company.

AO World raised £37.3mn in funding both from institutional and retail investors via the placing, which was undertaken to “increase liquidity back to historic levels” after the company embarked on a restructuring that involved the closure of its German business and a rationalisation of UK operations, with a view to making savings of at least £25mn by 2025.