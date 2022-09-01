Energy's Northern Rock moment

Despite boom times unexpectedly returning for the UK’s oil and gas majors and North Sea producers (read more about the case for investing in Shell and BP in Alex Hamer’s in depth feature and Mark Robinson's take on how the energy crisis has sparked a North Sea reappraisal), we are heavily reliant on imports. Norway, not our part of the North Sea, is our primary gas supplier. And while the amount of energy generated in the UK by wind increased by more than 700 per cent in the decade to 2020, we are far from having energy security.

That’s not because of the war in Ukraine. It’s because plans laid down years ago for a nuclear and renewable future have been repeatedly derailed and delayed while incentives targeting greater self-sufficiency have been neglected, complicated and watered down. An incorrect assumption took hold that we could always buy in what we wanted, at a good price: it smacks of Northern Rock’s ultimately fatal error of judgement in assuming it could always source funds for mortgages on the markets, rather than using customer deposits.