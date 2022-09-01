Inflation? Relax

It is almost axiomatic that financial markets overreact. For markets, there is no middle way. It is Benjamin Graham’s fault. The founding father of investment analysis came up with the anthropomorphic Mr Market to explain markets’ bi-polarity and the image of a manic depressive Mr Magoo stuck. It helped that the maths of chaos theory and a load of statistics proved the power of the feed-back effects that cause overreactions.

But, if that’s so, it's strange that financial markets are currently so cool about inflation. It’s also at odds with the media’s inflation obsession, which assumes a cost-of-living crisis unequalled since Marie Antoinette was dim enough to suggest the plebs eat cake. Granted, the UK’s headline CPIH inflation rate of 8.8 per cent is pale compared with what went down in the 1970s and 1980s. Then again, food-price inflation is running at 17 per cent while energy-price inflation is 48 per cent and rising, so something is amiss.

Yet markets in government bonds on both sides of the Atlantic seem laid back about inflation’s prospects. Some relevant data is in Table 1. This shows the so-called breakeven inflation rate, which is the bond market’s estimate of future inflation calculated as the yield on conventional fixed-interest bonds minus the yield on index-linked ones, whose returns are tied to the consumer-price inflation rate. It indicates that market expectations for inflation in the US for 2024 to 2027 is 2.8 per cent and falling slightly. That’s not a million miles from the US central bank’s 2 per cent target, so the present crisis is just a short-term kerfuffle, right?