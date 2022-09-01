Next week’s economics: 5-9 September

The biggest event of note next week will be the European Central Bank’s (ECB) Monetary Policy meeting on 8 September. The ECB is in a tight spot: euro area inflation is soaring towards double digits, largely driven by high energy prices. The ECB is under pressure to act, but will monetary policy make much difference? The central bank will be asking itself that question at a time of deteriorating economic fundamentals. But it will nonetheless feel under pressure to act given the scope of eurozone inflation and the extent of policy tightening introduced by the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England.

Claus Vistesen and Melanie Debono, economists at Pantheon Macro, think that markets are underestimating the magnitude of hikes ahead. They argue that “equities want to believe in a monetary policy pivot; we don’t share their optimism”. Pantheon Macro forecast a 50 basis points (bps) hike in September, with risks tilted towards another in October. There is a possibility of rate hikes continuing into 2023, even as growth forecasts come down. According to Vistesen and Debono, this could mean a bumpy ride for European stocks. The potential for further interest rate increases means that earnings may have further to fall, despite valuations now looking more attractive.

Eurozone second-quarter GDP figures are released on Wednesday 7 September. A recession is now the consensus call; it's only the extent of it that is unknown. But with first-quarter GDP standing at around 0.6 per cent, a recession won't be confirmed until winter at the earliest.