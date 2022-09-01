On The Beach boss buys as consumer confidence wanes

Holiday retailer On the Beach (OTB) has had a tough couple of years, hit by the shutdown of the travel industry during the pandemic and by the disruption that has characterised the sector throughout this year. Its weak share price performance reflects this, shares having dropped by65 per cent over the last 12 months.

In the company’s latest results for the half-year to 31 March, revenue boomed by over 1,100 per cent to £53mn and the company’s pre-tax loss narrowed significantly to £7mn as the business benefited from pent-up holiday demand, despite trading being impacted by the Omicron variant. Management said that it expects a return to profit in the second half of the year, and that summer bookings were more than a fifth higher than pre-pandemic levels.

But that was back in May.

Since then, the cost of living crisis has really gotten going. Data provider GfK’s consumer confidence index fell to a negative 44 for August, the worst since records began in 1974. It is unclear yet as to what extent this will hit On the Beach’s top line. On the plus side, the company’s biggest (according to broker Numis) seat supplier Ryanair hasn’t fared as badly as others with flight disruption.

Founder and chief executive Simon Cooper is clearly bullish on the outlook for On the Beach. He picked up just under £2mn-worth of shares in the company on 19 August at 130p a share, through the closely associated Hawksford Trustees Jersey. This takes his holding to 5.6 per cent of total share capital.

Panmure Gordon analyst Alex Chatterton is more reticent about the company’s fortunes. He said in a recent research note that while the shares look cheap compared with their pre-pandemic valuation, “there are structural issues such as its nearest peer Loveholidays now having a similar number of ATOL [Air Travel Organiser’s Licence] passengers and a lack of control over flight supply”. Panmure cut its target price down from 334p to 160p in the note.