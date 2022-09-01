Today's Markets: Stocks start September sluggishly

Stocks start the day down in Europe

Further lockdowns in China dent sentiment

Sterling remains under pressure

The world today is kind of wild. August 24th: California bans sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035. August 30th: California asks people to avoid charging electric vehicles due to electricity shortages. Ok, so it might not be as simple as all that – the temporary shortage of power is down mainly to soaring temperatures, which increase demand and have depleted hydro reserves. But it smacks of the dichotomy we see in failed energy policy; edicts to replace fossil fuels with green power but without ensuring that the grid is ready for it.

European stock markets are starting September in familiar fashion – down. August was rough and the new month holds precious little hope for the bulls – only technical reversals in the longer-term downtrend. However, it’s becoming ever clearer that central banks are taking a harder line on inflation risks and are prepared to cause pain in order to bring it down. US futures are weaker again with E-minis back to 3,930, an area last traded at the end of July.

News this morning is not terribly positive: China’s Chengdu 21m population is going into lockdown amid mass Covid testing... supply chains etc. New Covid curbs are weighing on the luxury sector in particular this morning. Meanwhile China’s Caixin manufacturing PMI showed the sector shrank last month due to lockdowns and an energy crunch that seems to be no less severe than that in Europe, where Germany is enforcing rationing and businesses are halting production due to rising prices; something that the economy minister Robert Habeck described as ‘alarming’. Manufacturing activity in Taiwan and South Korea also fell sharply as Asian businesses feel the effect of the Fed’s tightening, whilst Japan’s growth slowed.

Wall Street closed down for a fourth straight day, putting the seal on a pretty miserable August for the major indices. The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all declined by more than four percent for the month. Nevertheless, the S&P 500 is still almost 9 per cent above its mid-June lows, whilst the Dow is over 6 per cent higher. European indices were down a similar margin in August with the DAX and CAC both falling by more than four percent for the month, whilst the FTSE 100 held up better, falling by 1.7 per cent for the month, bolstered by a weaker pound, which had its worst month since 2016.

Chipmakers: Shares in Nvidia (NVDA) and other chipmakers fell after the company said the US is restricting sales of chips to China. The company is applying for a licence but it is unclear whether it will be able to continue to sell in China. The new rules could impact up to $400m in sales in China this quarter, Nvidia said in a filing. Shares fell more than 6.5 per cent in after-hours trading, whilst Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) stock declined by 3.7 per cent.

Elsewhere, Snap (SNAP) shares jumped almost 9 per cent in volatile trade, having been down sharply in the pre-market, after the company announced a restructuring designed to save $500m a year. Investors seemed to like the 8 per cent revenue growth despite it being well below the 25 per cent guided previously. Despite the pop, Snap is down 76 per cent after a pretty horrible second quarter results in July.

No let up for the pound: Sterling had a rough month and GBPUSD slipped to a 1.15 handle overnight as the pressure remains on the currency. Fears about soaring inflation and a recession are not being helped by the kind of promises being made by Tory leadership frontrunner Liz Truss. (We hang the petty thieves and appoint the great ones to public office – Aesop). Meanwhile, UK consumer confidence has unsurprisingly fallen to its lowest level since November 2020 in the biggest monthly decline since April of that year, according to a Bank of America survey.

There was more hawkishness from central bankers – markets are getting a little more used to the reality now. The Fed’s Mester was specific about it, too, saying the Fed would need to raise rates to "above 4 per cent" by early next year and hold it there. Meanwhile the ECB's hawk from Austria Holzmann said the minimum the central bank ought to raise rates by next week is 50 bps and 75 bps should be debated. Several banks have upped their forecasts in the wake of yesterday’s hot CPI print for the Euro area, which showed inflation rose to 9.1 per cent. Bund yields keep rising – the old mantra to never the sell the bund is dead – with the 2yr up at 1.25 per cent, a big leap from around 0.87 per cent last week. The 10yr has jumped from 1.4 to 1.6 per cent as markets price in a weaker economy and higher policy rates in the Eurozone. Italy’s 10yr yield is approaching 4 per cent. A 75bps hike by the ECB next week is now priced. EURUSD is holding onto parity for the time being but downside risks are clearly evident.

The divergence between crude pricing and the physical situation continues. WTI sank to $88 and is down 9 per cent since Tuesday even as the EIA reported a larger-than-expected draw on inventories. US crude stocks declined by more than 3m barrels last week, whilst gasoline inventories also fell for a fourth week in a row. US SPR stocks are down to their lowest since December 1984. OPEC+ meets on Monday and a supply cut is on the table.

Companies Reckitt chief to go The chief executive of household staples company Reckitt Benckiser (RKT), Laxman Narasimhan, will leave the business at the end of September. The Dettol-owner said that Narasimhan will step down “for personal and family reasons” and will pursue new opportunities in the US. He will be replaced by Nicandro Durante, former head of British American Tobacco (BATS). Reckitt’s shares were down by over 5 per cent in early morning trading. They are up by 13 per cent over the last 12 months. CA Rio Tinto reaches Oyu Tolgoi deal Just two weeks after seeing its $2.7bn (£2.3bn) cash offer for the 49 per cent of Turquoise Hill Resources (CA:TRQ) it does not already own rejected, Rio Tinto (RIO) has found success by throwing another $600mn into the deal. Turquoise Hill is the company through which Rio controls the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia, and this deal will take its stake in the operation to two-thirds. A board committee had previously rejected the March $2.7bn offer as too low despite a market selloff in the months after it was announced. “This agreement … will simplify governance, improve efficiency and create greater certainty of funding for the long-term success of the Oyu Tolgoi project,” said Rio chief executive Jakob Stausholm. Turquoise Hill was facing a funding cliff and desperate equity raise if an agreement was not reached. It still needs to receive backing from minority shareholders, one of whom Pentwater Capital had previously been strongly against a Rio buyout. The offer is Rio’s “best and final”, so a rejection would trigger the equity raise. AH

Neil Wilson is the Chief Market Analyst at markets.com