Today's Markets: Stocks attempt to bounce ahead of jobs report

- A muted recovery to end the week
- Eyes on the US again - jobs report this time
- UK bonds continue to sink
Friday pushback: Today’s market moves seem to be about some of the week’s directional shifts – oil and stocks down heavy and the dollar higher – being pared back.
It’s been a rough week for equity markets, but investors are trying to put on a defiant show today ahead of the monthly jobs report from the US. European indices are higher after a sharp decline yesterday. Wall Street held firm, just, with the S&P 500 bouncing off the key 3,900 to close near the highs of the day at 3,966. Asian stock markets fell for a fifth day.
The dollar index just about hit 110 but is lower this morning around the 109.30 level after the US 10yr Treasury yield touched 3.27 per cent, a marked increase since trading close to 3.0 per cent on Monday. Oil futures rose this morning but are sharply lower for the week ahead of the OPEC+ meeting scheduled for Monday, at which producers are set to discuss cutting output.
Eyes are on today’s US nonfarm payrolls report, which is expected to show employers added around 300k jobs last month, a bit below the average of the last few months but in no way a problem for the Fed as it looks to turn the screws on monetary policy. Remember, a bad jobs report is probably better for the market than a good one – the stronger the labour market the more cover the Fed has to keep on raising rates. Whatever the short-term moves are, it ain’t over until the Fed says so.
Meanwhile gilt yields keep rising – the 2yr UK yield rose to 3.14 per cent this morning, levels not seen since the start of 2008 when it was on the way down. Sterling is still get offered with GBPUSD on a 1.15 handle. USDJPY hit 140, a fresh 24-year high. EURUSD is below parity again.
Week ahead
Monday
OPEC and allies convene for their monthly meeting on Monday with the prospect of a supply cut being discussed. OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia has flagged a willingness to cut output to stabilise prices, a sentiment supported by the United Arab Emirates. With oil markets teed up to expect a cut, prices remain volatile and sensitive to OPEC decisions. Meanwhile the head of the International Energy Agency said members could release more oil from strategic petroleum reserves (SPR). US markets will be closed for the Labor Day holiday.
Tuesday
The Reserve Bank of Australia kicks off an important and busy week for central banks. A month ago, the RBA raised its official cash rate by 50bps to 1.85 per cent and more hikes are anticipated. Minutes from its August meeting showed the bank “expects to take further steps in the process of normalising monetary conditions over the months ahead, but it is not on a pre-set path”. Economists anticipate another 50bps hike this week as inflation continues to tick higher and the RBA prepares to see it “pick up further over the second half of the year”.
Wednesday
It’s the turn of the Bank of Canada on Wednesday, which is also expected to plump for a jumbo hike. Economists expect the central bank to raise rates by at least 50bps, despite inflation cooling. But the BoC might put hikes on pause thereafter following the decline in CPI to 7.6 per cent from 8.1 per cent in June.
Thursday
The European Central Bank (ECB) will raise rates – the only question is by how much. Rising inflation has seen the market increase bets for a more aggressive pace of hiking. Whilst there is broad consensus around 50bps, some on the Governing Council may prefer to follow the Fed in raising rates more. Inflation pressures are acute: German inflation rose to a 40-year high 8.8 per cent in August, whilst Eurozone flash inflation jumped to 9.1 per cent. However, the prospect of an energy crunch this winter and slowing economic growth could keep the ECB in a more cautious mode than its US counterpart.
Friday
An EU economic summit will have lots to discuss after Thursday’s ECB decision. Meanwhile UK consumer inflation expectations will feature alongside French industrial production numbers in an otherwise fairly light day for economic data.
Neil Wilson is the Chief Market Analyst at markets.com