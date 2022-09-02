Today's Markets: Stocks attempt to bounce ahead of jobs report

A muted recovery to end the week

Eyes on the US again - jobs report this time

UK bonds continue to sink

Friday pushback: Today’s market moves seem to be about some of the week’s directional shifts – oil and stocks down heavy and the dollar higher – being pared back.

It’s been a rough week for equity markets, but investors are trying to put on a defiant show today ahead of the monthly jobs report from the US. European indices are higher after a sharp decline yesterday. Wall Street held firm, just, with the S&P 500 bouncing off the key 3,900 to close near the highs of the day at 3,966. Asian stock markets fell for a fifth day.

The dollar index just about hit 110 but is lower this morning around the 109.30 level after the US 10yr Treasury yield touched 3.27 per cent, a marked increase since trading close to 3.0 per cent on Monday. Oil futures rose this morning but are sharply lower for the week ahead of the OPEC+ meeting scheduled for Monday, at which producers are set to discuss cutting output.

Eyes are on today’s US nonfarm payrolls report, which is expected to show employers added around 300k jobs last month, a bit below the average of the last few months but in no way a problem for the Fed as it looks to turn the screws on monetary policy. Remember, a bad jobs report is probably better for the market than a good one – the stronger the labour market the more cover the Fed has to keep on raising rates. Whatever the short-term moves are, it ain’t over until the Fed says so.

Meanwhile gilt yields keep rising – the 2yr UK yield rose to 3.14 per cent this morning, levels not seen since the start of 2008 when it was on the way down. Sterling is still get offered with GBPUSD on a 1.15 handle. USDJPY hit 140, a fresh 24-year high. EURUSD is below parity again.

Companies Shell reportedly has four in frame to replace van Beurden Reuters has reported that Shell (SHEL) is looking at four internal candidates to take over from Ben van Beurden next year. He has been in the job since January 2014, and his time in post has included two downturns, a greater focus on energy companies’ environmental impact and also the pandemic and subsequent recovery. In the frame to replace him, as per a Financial Times follow-on, are gas boss Wael Sawan, downstream lead Huibert Vigeveno, upstream boss Zoe Yujnovich and new CFO Sinead Gorman. Van Beurden ran the downstream division before taking over from Peter Voser. We looked at the state in which the Dutchman would leaving the energy giant in this week’s cover feature. AH Landsec mulls £450mn office sale Landsec (LAND) is reportedly mulling the sale of Deloitte’s London headquarters for £450mn, according to real estate publication React News. Shares nudged up over 1 per cent. A Landsec spokesperson said: “We’ve said consistently since the launch of our new strategy in October 2020 that we are considering various acquisition and disposal opportunities that make financial and strategic sense to the business. Unfortunately we’re not able to comment on individual opportunities or market speculation at this time.” The report comes five months after Deloitte agreed with Landsec to renew its lease on the building. ML Orange mocha frappuccino for Laxman Just a day after his departure from Reckitt Benckiser (RKT) was announced, Laxman Narasimhan has been unveiled as the new Starbucks (US:SBUX) boss. It won’t be a immediate handover from Howard Schultz, who has led the company since it was a small operation in the early 1980s - Narasimhan will work alongside him for six months from 1 October. Schultz, who came back as interim chief executive in April after flirting with an independent run at the US presidency, was effusive about his eventual replacement. “Put simply, Laxman is steeped in humility with extraordinary executive and operational skills,” he said. AH

Week ahead

Monday

OPEC and allies convene for their monthly meeting on Monday with the prospect of a supply cut being discussed. OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia has flagged a willingness to cut output to stabilise prices, a sentiment supported by the United Arab Emirates. With oil markets teed up to expect a cut, prices remain volatile and sensitive to OPEC decisions. Meanwhile the head of the International Energy Agency said members could release more oil from strategic petroleum reserves (SPR). US markets will be closed for the Labor Day holiday.

Tuesday

The Reserve Bank of Australia kicks off an important and busy week for central banks. A month ago, the RBA raised its official cash rate by 50bps to 1.85 per cent and more hikes are anticipated. Minutes from its August meeting showed the bank “expects to take further steps in the process of normalising monetary conditions over the months ahead, but it is not on a pre-set path”. Economists anticipate another 50bps hike this week as inflation continues to tick higher and the RBA prepares to see it “pick up further over the second half of the year”.

Wednesday

It’s the turn of the Bank of Canada on Wednesday, which is also expected to plump for a jumbo hike. Economists expect the central bank to raise rates by at least 50bps, despite inflation cooling. But the BoC might put hikes on pause thereafter following the decline in CPI to 7.6 per cent from 8.1 per cent in June.

Thursday

The European Central Bank (ECB) will raise rates – the only question is by how much. Rising inflation has seen the market increase bets for a more aggressive pace of hiking. Whilst there is broad consensus around 50bps, some on the Governing Council may prefer to follow the Fed in raising rates more. Inflation pressures are acute: German inflation rose to a 40-year high 8.8 per cent in August, whilst Eurozone flash inflation jumped to 9.1 per cent. However, the prospect of an energy crunch this winter and slowing economic growth could keep the ECB in a more cautious mode than its US counterpart.

Friday

An EU economic summit will have lots to discuss after Thursday’s ECB decision. Meanwhile UK consumer inflation expectations will feature alongside French industrial production numbers in an otherwise fairly light day for economic data.

Neil Wilson is the Chief Market Analyst at markets.com