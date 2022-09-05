Alpha FX fuelled by rapid growth

Forex hedging sees heavy demand

Expansion boosts the bottom line

Forex traders are currently in seventh heaven as the most of the world’s major currencies are currently experiencing volatility not seen in years. However, what might be good for day traders is rarely positive for companies who need to invoice, pay, and remit foreign currency as part of their day-to-day operations. To meet heightened demand in different markets, forex dealer Alpha FX (AFX) grew the size of its team by a third in the first six months of the year to cope with a rapid expansion of both accounts and geographic footprint.

Compared with this time last year, the number of customer accounts more than tripled to over 3,000 while Alpha FX also opened a new office in Milan to complement its presence in London and Amsterdam. In some areas, it wasn’t smooth sailing with notable start-up problems evident in Canada as the company struggled to recruit senior experienced staff amid a general shortage of skilled personnel in financial services.

Alpha FX is also establishing a presence in Madrid after previously running Spanish client accounts from London. Management noted that neither macroeconomic nor inflation shocks seem to have had much impact on the volume of its forex trading business. The difference seems to be where dollar traders are becoming over-hedged in relation to the depreciating euro, with the euro’s fall below dollar parity the biggest forex story of the year.

Alpha FX is a consistently well-run business and demand for its analysis and hedging services shows no signs of abating. That is priced into to the forward consensus rating of 26 times earnings for 2023, reflecting its current high growth phase. Hold.

Last IC View: Hold, 1,814p, 1 Sep 2021

ALPHA FX (AFX) ORD PRICE: 1,814p MARKET VALUE: £766mn TOUCH: 1,780-1,820p 12-MONTH HIGH: 2,400p LOW: 1,400p DIVIDEND YIELD: 0.6% PE RATIO: 29 NET ASSET VALUE: 279p NET CASH: £117mn