Today's Markets: Euro slides to new 20 year low

Brrr….you can feel the cold hand of autumn on the shoulder…The euro fell under $0.99 and European stock markets plunged after Russia shut its Nord Stream gas pipeline indefinitely. European stock markets had bounced smartly on Friday, paring much of last week’s losses, but headed down sharply on Monday morning. The DAX shed more than 3 per cent and the CAC in Paris was down more than 2 per cent. A weaker pound saw the FTSE 100 hold up a bit better with a drop of 1.2 per cent. US stock markets declined by around 1 per cent on Friday, falling sharply after the European close. The plunge in European shares coupled with the decimation of the euro reflects the economic and energy crises facing the bloc – bad policy heaped upon bad policy.

EURUSD took a 0.98 handle for the first time in 20 years, underscoring the scale of the challenge facing the European Central Bank this week. Sterling was also lower, with GBPUSD taking out a fresh low with a 1.14 handle, coming nervously within touching distance of the March 2020 lows. Under that and we are back to an almost 40-year low. This time there will be no Plaza Accord to rescue us. Meanwhile traders are betting that the Bank of England will raise rates to 4.5 per cent by May. Liz Truss is set to be anointed Prime Minister and already has plenty of economic headaches – the question for the market is whether she and her policies are credible and realistic…and costed?!

Companies Countryside agrees to takeover from rival Vistry Shares in housebuilder Countryside Properties (CSP) were up 5.5 per cent this morning after it agreed to a £1.25bn takeover offer from its rival Vistry (VTY). The directors of both companies said the deal would create a £2.8bn housebuilder with the potential to generate £3bn a year in revenue. Major shareholders owning a combined 39.1 per cent in Countryside approve of the deal – including Inclusive Capital Partners, whose two bids to buy Countryside were rejected, and Browning West, who pushed Countryside to put itself up for sale. ML Read the full story here Read more: Countryside's offer reveals private equity's big appetite Vistry looks like a housing market bargain

Economic data...China’s Caixin services PMI expanded more than expected, hitting 55. Final EZ composite PMI showed contraction, falling to an 18-month low. Light day on the calendar with the US Labor Day holiday keeping things pretty quiet.

OPEC meets today with allies including Russia and will discuss a cut to production – Saudi Arabia has already indicated it would like to consider reducing output in order to massage prices. Talk this morning is of a 100k bpd cut. Crude prices rose in anticipation but remain not far off their YTD lows struck last week.

This week...The European Central Bank looks destined to finally admit it’s so far behind the curve the curve is a dot to it. Chief economist Philip Lane, usually a dove, said recently that the meeting on Thursday "will be the start of a new phase" for rate hikes. Expect 75bps but the ECB has got this so wrong they should all be sacked.

Neil Wilson is chief market analyst at Markets.com