IQE loses on charges

Still waiting for the market to turn

Charges will continue to distort earnings

Results for microprocessor manufacturer IQE (IQE) were a mixed bag as the company tries to recover its poise after a difficult period dominated by supply chain problems and shortages of semiconductors across the globe. There are encouraging signs that the shortages in semiconductors are starting to abate, with more normal products flows across major sectors. However, whether this means that an uptick is inevitable is open to question, although management did reaffirm its guidance for full-year low single-digit revenue growth.