Sales fall at Headlam – but profits keep rising

The flooring distributor has increased its profits despite cost pressures and a drop in consumer spending
September 6, 2022
  • Gross margins "temporarily lifted"
  • Residential demand weak

Headlam (HEAD) is in an unusual position at the half-year mark. Revenue has dipped, but – in spite of strong headwinds – profits have increased. What’s going on? And will it continue for the rest of the year?

The flooring distributor has been impacted by a weak residential market, and divisional sales declined by 5 per cent as consumers reined in spending. A strong contribution from Headlam's commercial arm, which increased revenue by 5 per cent, almost made up for this – but not quite. 

