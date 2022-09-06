Today's Markets: Sterling tries to rally as Truss faces economic whack-a-mole

New PM has a bulging in tray

DB warns on deficit

Markets in Europe holding up, for now

Liz Truss has been named the next PM – with the cost of living crisis, fiscal and energy plans are the priority. Sterling came off the lows but mooted fiscal largesse could pose inflation risks and Deutsche Bank is out with an interesting if slightly over-the-top note warning on the UK’s ballooning current account deficit leading to a risk of a sudden stop a la emerging markets.

The fear is that Truss makes policy mistakes that deepen the UK’s economic problems, and this leads to further sterling weakness. GBPUSD approached the 1.1440 area, a level it last traded only briefly in 2020 at the peak of the pandemic sell-off and perilously close to levels last traded in the mid-eighties, before mounting a fightback to 1.16 this morning. Gilt yields also pulled back after earlier spiking, perhaps a sign that a lot of the bad news for the UK economy, inflation and Trussonomics is priced?