Tullow target Capricorn Energy looking at alternative bidders

The cash-rich takeover target said despite the directors backing the merger with Tullow Oil, the board is exploring alternative transactions
September 6, 2022
  • Shareholder anger over Tullow Oil merger has been significant
  • Capricorn boss Simon Thomson said original deal still stood but other options being explored

Capricorn Energy (CNE) is talking to other suitors despite still backing the merger arrangement with Tullow Oil (TLW) that would see its hefty cash holdings used to cover the larger company's sizeable debt pile. 

Last month, Tullow boss Rahul Dhir told Investors' Chronicle the shareholder benefits to the non-cash deal were "blindingly obvious". But there has been much frustration from Capricorn shareholders, with one saying it was a "magic bean" deal where the oil and gas company would be swapping its cash for potential returns long into the future. 

