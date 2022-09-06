Tullow target Capricorn Energy looking at alternative bidders

Shareholder anger over Tullow Oil merger has been significant

Capricorn boss Simon Thomson said original deal still stood but other options being explored

Capricorn Energy (CNE) is talking to other suitors despite still backing the merger arrangement with Tullow Oil (TLW) that would see its hefty cash holdings used to cover the larger company's sizeable debt pile.

Last month, Tullow boss Rahul Dhir told Investors' Chronicle the shareholder benefits to the non-cash deal were "blindingly obvious". But there has been much frustration from Capricorn shareholders, with one saying it was a "magic bean" deal where the oil and gas company would be swapping its cash for potential returns long into the future.