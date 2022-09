Cineworld (CINE) says filing for bankruptcy protection in the US does not mean it is curtains for the whole business, despite its mammoth debt pile, tiny market capitalisation and potentially incoming $1bn (£870mn) fine.

The company had confirmed a report at the end of last month that it was considering the move given the magnitude of its problems. The UK equivalent is a scheme of arrangement or restructuring. Cineworld said its shares would likely continue trading on the London Stock Exchange.