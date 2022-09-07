Events sector comeback far from dazzling

Recession fears weighing heavy

Companies can adjust to lower demand, however

Few industries felt the impact of Covid-19 as keenly as the corporate events sector. When trade shows, conferences and exhibitions were cancelled overnight, the likes of Hyve (HYVE) and Informa (INF) were forced to tap investors for money, and still plunged into deep losses during lockdown. Companies such as Relx (REL) and Euromoney Institutional Investor (ERM) also felt the pressure, but were buoyed up by their more defensive data divisions.

Two and a half years later, in-person events are back. According to its latest results, Relx’s ‘exhibitions’ arm tripled its adjusted operating profit in the six months to June 2022. Informa – which banked a £1.1bn pre-tax loss in 2021 – also noted “strong growth” in events and has reinstated its dividend, while Euromoney is “very encouraged” by its booking patterns.