How to make a passive approach pay income

Passive equity income funds can be a low cost way to tap into dividends Some passive funds have stragegies which apply similar analysis to active funds' managers Passive funds cannot change their approach as much as active funds to respond to market fluctuations and their selections are based on past performance

During the second quarter of this year, global equity income exchange traded funds (ETFs) were the second most popular type of this fund listed in Europe with net inflows of €1.55bn (£1.33bn). US equity income ETFs also featured among the 10 most popular categories with net inflows of €1.24bn, according to fund research company Morningstar. And the 10 ETFs which took in the most money included SPDR S&P US Dividend Aristocrats UCITS ETF (USDV) and Vanguard FTSE All-World High Dividend Yield UCITS ETF (VHYL) with net inflows of €0.71bn and €0.68bn, respectively.

During the first quarter of this year ETF investors sought value stocks, but in the second quarter their focus shifted to income. "As growth stocks have swung out of favour money has poured back into value oriented strategies," explains Kenneth Lamont, senior research analyst at Morningstar. "Dividend stocks tend to exhibit value characteristics so renewed interest should not be a surprise."