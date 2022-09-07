Today's Markets: Stocks continue lower as dollar drifts higher

Companies

Helical sells TikTok HQ to Hong Kong investor

Office developer Helical (HLCL) has sold TikTok’s London headquarters to a Hong Kong buyer for £156mn. Chinachem Group acquired the six-storey Kaleidoscope office asset, which is let to the video streaming social media platform on a 15-year lease at a rent of £7.63mn a year, via a Jersey-based special purpose vehicle. Shares in Helical jumped 6 per cent when the news was announced just before close yesterday.

Helical said the cash from the sale will be used to develop “new highly sustainable 'best-in-class' Central London office schemes”. ML

Avon calls with order news

Avon Protection (AVON) shares bounced as the maker of respiratory systems and other equipment for defence and emergency services personnel won an order from the US Department of Defense.

The deal isn’t particularly large – $15mn (£13mn) for 380,000 pairs of the company’s M61 filters – but the fact that it was accompanied by a trading update that contained no more bad news was enough to spark a rally in Avon’s beaten-down shares, which jumped by almost 40 per cent back above 1,000p.

The company said trading in the second half of its financial year to September 30 had improved and excluding the armour businesses it is winding down it expects earnings to be “at least” in line with analysts’ expectations.

Avon’s shares have lost more than half of their value over the past 12 months after it revealed late last year it would close its body armour business after protection plates failed US Defense Logistics Agency tests. MF

Positive trial result boosts Synairgen shares

Respiratory drug maker Synairgen (SNG) has announced positive results from a Phase 2 trial of its SNG001 antiviral treatment. The study assessed the impact of the medicine on the lung function of patients with both chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and a viral lung infection.

According to the company, the viral infection was cleared more rapidly in patients treated with SNG001 than with placebo. Earlier this year, Synairgen also reported positive results from a trial of SNG001 in patients hospitalised with severe Covid-19.

Shares in the AIM-listed firm were up 5 per cent in trading this morning. JJ

Halfords benefits from auto acquisitions

While supply chain disruption and inflation have marred many a trading statement this season, parts-retailer and high street bicycle merchant Halfords (HFD) seems to have weathered the worst of it, judging by the company’s latest update. Comparatives are difficult because of Covid-related disruption, but like-for-like sales were up 9.2 per cent in 2022, but down 1.9 against tougher comparatives the previous year. Total revenue growth was up 30 per cent. These positives sent the company’s share price up 16 per cent, to 155p, although it is still down by half on a year-to-date basis.

Halfords said that acquisitions in the motor and autocentres segment were a key driver of growth - and where price inflation has been most apparent.

Management reiterated its guidance for full year underlying profits in the range £65mn-£75mn. JH

Aim dividend growth starts to slow

Dividend growth in the Aim market has slowed after a blistering post-lockdown recovery, with specialists predicting further challenges as economic difficulties take hold.

Underlying dividend payouts from the UK’s junior market amounted to £492mn in the first half of 2022, marking a 19.8 per cent year-on-year rise. However special dividends were lower than a year earlier, leaving headline growth at just 7.3 per cent. By contrast the full year of 2021 saw dividends rebound by 39.3 per cent on an underlying basis, with record special dividends bringing this up to 60 per cent.

Link Group’s latest Aim Dividend Monitor predicted a slowdown in the pace of growth in the second half of 2022 because year-on-year comparisons would look less favourable as we move past the era of pandemic dividend cuts – but also noted that economic pressures could take hold next year. DB