Can tax-cutter Truss work a miracle?

The Boris ‘years’ are over, and new prime minister Liz Truss has introduced her cabinet, confirmed Kwasi Kwarteng as her chancellor and revealed the bones of how she will help households and businesses with soaring energy bills through a package of support funded by borrowing.

Truss has pitched herself as Britain's new Iron Lady, and while her credentials in that respect have yet to be tested, it is no stretch to say that the challenges ahead (among them strikes, inflation, a sick NHS approaching as always breaking point, poor productivity growth, geopolitical tensions) are at least a match for the problems that faced Margaret Thatcher when she swept to power in 1979. Like Thatcher, she may be mapping out her own Big Bang reforms – and a planning revolution – and it seems likely she will force through rule changes to release capital reserves of around £95bn from insurance companies for projects to boost the economy.

But the energy crisis threatening households and businesses cannot be ignored and is the first priority. Therefore the national debt must grow, the timeline for reducing it must be stretched, the fiscal headroom of £30bn identified by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) earlier this year deployed and discussions around how all the money will be paid back left for another day. Truss has confirmed that energy bills will be frozen for two years for families and businesses to shield them from economic disaster. The cost could be £150bn with the details being worked out by the new chancellor (these days, it seems, that is what chancellors do: deliver huge state relief packages.)

But Truss has also promised tax cuts, incentives and reforms designed to fire up the economy and support growth, and to put money back in people’s bank accounts. But can tax cuts and all-round fiscal loosening cure Britain’s woes?

That depends on the extent of the tax cuts, how long her growth stimulus policies take to work, whether or not the returns on cuts exceed their cost (a big if), whether growth can be achieved in a hostile macro environment beyond government control, and how and when further government borrowing, which will put a rocket under the UK’s high debt to GDP ratio, will be scaled down. The OBR predicted in July, when it warned of future economic shocks, that public debt could reach 100 per cent of GDP by the early 2050s. That day might now arrive much sooner.

There may be unexpected windfalls. Freezing energy prices could result in a fall of several points in the UK’s inflation rate, which would also help with the government’s debt payments. In a high inflation environment, the Bank of England will counter looser fiscal policies with higher interest rates.

The new PM’s view is that high taxes are poison to growth and hinder investment. But talk of cuts to VAT, and adjustments to tax thresholds and a reversal of the new National Insurance (NI) levy may come to nothing if the government is now to bear the brunt of capping energy prices. In 2021-22 VAT raised around £132bn and a cut here could create a significant hole in Treasury revenue – around half of all household expenditure is exposed to this tax according to the OBR. Income tax delivers around £228bn or nearly 25 per cent of all receipts from the public each year; even a 1 per cent reduction would cost more than £6bn a year, says Chris Etherington at RSM. Reversing the NI changes would lose around £13bn.

But the planned rise in corporation tax to 25 per cent – ushered in by Rishi Sunak to help restore public finances after the £69bn splurge during the pandemic – may still be swept away, and incentives to encourage companies to invest will be a priority given this government’s strong desire to boost business-led growth and investments.

Will these policies create ideal growth conditions, given there are so many other factors at play? Corporate tax cuts won’t guarantee that companies will spend the money on new projects and/or productivity drives – especially in this high-risk macro environment when there is nervousness about drawn-out war, poor relations with the EU and, generally, what’s round the corner. But encouraging innovation and investment is important, while putting more money into people’s pockets doesn’t mean the economy will grow but could make the recession milder. A miracle is unrealistic. Keeping the country on an even keel (with the bill delivered later) may be the best we can hope for.