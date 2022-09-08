/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Food and drink operators struggle to protect margins

There are winners and losers from consumers trading down
Food and drink operators struggle to protect margins
September 8, 2022
  • Range of guidance downgrades
  • Relief potentially coming on energy bills

A volatile pricing and inflationary environment is hitting margins and diluting profitability across the food and drink sector as companies pass on cost increases to consumers and franchisees, while customers trade down to cheaper alternatives.

The latest food inflation figures from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and Nielsen Food show the extent of price rises flowing through the sector as companies try to protect profits. In August, food inflation reached 9.3 per cent and fresh food inflation moved up to 10.5 per cent – the highest rates since 2008. Shop price annual inflation grew to 5.1 per cent, a record since the BRC’s index began in 2005.  

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data