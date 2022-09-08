Looking for income on the Aim market

The Alternative Investment Market (Aim) hardly has the image of the place to visit in search of high-yield stocks. Perhaps that notion is in need of some fine-tuning. True, with an average dividend yield of about 1.4 per cent among the 700 or so component companies of the FTSE Aim All-Share index – not many more than 200 of which are likely to pay a dividend this year – it is not an obvious happy hunting ground for income-stock investors. Even so, its dividends are still recovering strongly from 2020’s wipe-out and pay-outs are set to rise by over 13 per cent this year.

According to financial-services administrator Link Group in its annual AIM Dividend Monitor, regular dividends, excluding special pay-outs, rose almost 20 per cent in the first half of 2022. Despite likely moderation in that growth rate in the second half, underlying pay-outs for the full year should still run out more than 13 per cent higher than 2021’s.

True, these amounts remain below pre-Covid levels. Assuming Aim companies hit Link’s targets, then regular dividends will go past 2017’s levels this year. Add in special dividends, which are still running at high levels compared with earlier years, and 2022’s total distributions will be exceeded only by 2019’s record amount and will just beat 2021’s £1.2bn.