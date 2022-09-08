Next week’s economics: 12-16 September

Last month, the UK had the unpleasant distinction of being the first G7 economy to hit double-digit inflation. And this month’s figures will bring no relief. The Bank of England expects inflation to peak later in the UK than in the eurozone as October’s increase in the household energy price cap puts even more upward pressure on the price level. Inflation is going to get significantly worse before it gets better.

In August, the BoE forecasted that inflation would rise to 13.3 per cent sometime in Q4. This is now looking optimistic – a clutch of analyst forecasts last week put the peak at closer to 20 per cent. The Bank has so far systematically underestimated inflation, revising its forecasts ever higher since August last year. We will be treated to a clearer idea of the BoE’s expectations after Thursday’s monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting.

The central bank is in a sticky spot. Energy prices are still the most significant driver of inflation, but last month’s monetary policy report also revealed growing concerns about domestic pressures. Berenberg senior Economist, Kallum Pickering, argues that “wages are not rising fast enough to offset surging inflation, but they are rising too fast for the BoE’s liking, as it wants to return inflation to target”.

It is likely that the meeting will see the MPC announce another 50 basis-point rate hike. Capital Economics’ senior UK economist, Ruth Gregory, argues that August’s sobering inflation figures will keep the BoE in “hawkish mode”, with rates likely to increase to terminal rate of 3 per cent, even as the economy enters recession. But it will be a bitter pill to swallow. Pickering concludes that “the situation is miserable for UK consumers, who are currently being squeezed from all sides”.

Inflation figures dominate next week’s US and eurozone releases, too. EU consumer prices data are released on 16 September; another increase in the inflation rate looks likely. Andrew Kennington, chief Europe economist at Capital Economics, argues that price pressures remain strong and broad-based, adding that “retail gas and electricity prices are set to rise steeply in the coming months, keeping the headline rate high”.

Last month, US inflation provided some much-needed good news, with consumer and wholesale levels coming in lower than anticipated. Bob Schwarz, senior economist at Oxford Economics, called the figures “a long-awaited cause for celebration for inflation doves”. He argues that “odds for another soft inflation reading in August are high” when US CPI figures are released on 13 September, preceded by US consumer inflation expectations on the 12th. US hourly earnings released on Tuesday should also provide more clarity on the strength of domestic inflationary pressures.