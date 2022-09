It is with great sadness that the death of Queen Elizabeth II has been announced today. All at the Investors Chronicle offer their condolences to the Royal Family.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday 8 September at her summer residence, Balmoral, in Aberdeenshire. She has been succeeded by her son, now King Charles III.

For rolling news coverage visit our sister site, the Financial Times' news feed here. There is also a video obituary from the FT here.