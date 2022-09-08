Today's Markets: Energy fears continue to dominate

New prime minister announcing energy bills mitigation plan

Asian markets positive overnight

Is there a bright side to sterling's devaluation for investors

Asian risk appetite starts to recover

Asian markets registered overnight gains, extending the recent rally even as China’s economy continues to struggle due to Beijing’s zero-Covid obsession. Indeed, the nation is something of an outlier as things stand: the August trade balance came in below consensus expectation after narrowing for the first time since February. The recent bounce could simply be down to the fact that Asian stock prices are inversely correlated to oil prices, with Brent crude down by 29 per cent over the past three months. It’s also worth noting that foreigners have been ploughing capital back into Asian markets. You can read our recent musings on prospects for emerging markets here.

London markets picked up the baton at the open this morning with the FTSE100 up 0.3 per cent mid morning but there is a more mixed picture across the channel with the CAC40 up by a similar margin but the DAX down 0.2 per cent. Following the government's announcement of energy cost support the FTSE100 gave up its gains as traders digested the impact.

Eyes on energy

All eyes were trained on Parliament this morning where the new prime minister Liz Truss unveiled her energy price guarantee which is designed to protect consumers from the worst of the proposed price cap rises in energy sector. Capping bills at an average of £2,500 for the next two years, plus the continuation of the incoming £400 discount already offered and the temporary removal of £150 of green levies currently added to bill, while also offering similar relief to businesses for at least the next six months. A further £40bn is being put aside for energy companies to tap in case of liquidity issues. In total the plan is believed to be costed at around £150bn, which is to be funded from government borrowing rather than a further windfall tax on energy companies. The move will also likely take some of the heat out of forecast inflation rates in the coming months. Meanwhile Truss also announced that the government is to allow the resumption of fracking in the UK in an effort to boost domestic supply of hydrocarbons.

The brighter side of devaluation

With the pound slipping to its lowest level relative to the dollar since the days of the Thatcher government, it’s worth remembering that while a depreciating currency is bad news for anyone on fixed incomes or UK manufacturers with lengthy overseas supply chains, it can also be beneficial for exporters in the UK as their goods become cheaper to foreign buyers. It’s a two-way street. Chances are that sterling depreciation will underpin earnings for the roughly seven-in-ten FTSE 100 constituents who derive a large proportion of revenue that is denominated in US dollars. As the pound falls in value, those dollar earnings buy more pounds when exchanged back into sterling, making those revenues more valuable. Cold comfort for some.

IATA stats positive for July

There are also positive signs for the airlines, although prospects for most international airlines (not the discount carriers) remain bound-up with the frequency of long-haul flights. The IATA has revealed that air traffic for July was up by 59 per cent year-on-year, or about a quarter down on the pre-pandemic level with numbers moving steadily in the right direction. Flights to and from China are also recovering despite the continuing clinical issues, but freight traffic pulled back year-on-year. Importantly, however, the recovery has been broad based despite wider macroeconomic concerns.

Global energy policies an article of faith

Energy prices remain uppermost in the thoughts of businesses and householders alike, but you get the impression that policymaking in this area is rather more dogmatic than it is pragmatic, with confirmation bias much to the fore. Recent analysis from the US-based Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis suggests that record-high coal and gas prices globally will accelerate the switch to “cheaper more energy secure” solutions like wind and solar. This is somewhat at odds with the view that the intermittent nature of those two forms of renewable energy is part of the reason why prices for compensatory fossil fuels have bubbled up, Vladimir Putin notwithstanding. It comes as US coal exports rose in the second quarter as demand and prices remained elevated with shipment volumes up by 14.8 per cent quarter over quarter to 21.6mn tonnes according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.