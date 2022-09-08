/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
funds & inv trusts

Top 50 Funds 2022: Equity income

Our latest selection of equity income funds
Top 50 Funds 2022: Equity income
September 8, 2022
  • We look at income funds in the UK and beyond
  • One particular fund goes on the back of concerns about it paying capital from income

GLOBAL EQUITY INCOME (2 FUNDS)

US-focused and typically lower-yielding than income funds operating in the UK, global options can still offer a good level of diversification and might serve as an interesting core for an income portfolio. Dividend-paying companies can also prove fairly stable in challenging times such as these, and this year’s list includes two names that focus on resilience rather than reaching for the highest possible yield.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data