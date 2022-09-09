Today's Markets: A sombre mood in London

London stock rise despite subdued mood

Nation enters mourning period

As the UK enters a period of mourning for the Queen, whose death was announced yesterday after more than seven decades on the throne, the London Stock Exchange is operating its normal trading hours. In morning trading amidst a somewhat subdued atmosphere shares picked up the baton from a strong showing in New York overnight with the FTSE100 up around 1.6 per cent and the FTSE250 showing a similar rise. In Europe the main bourses were similarly in the green as traders reacted to the ECB's belated arrival at the monetary tightening party. London's traders are digesting yesterday's announcement from the new prime minister of help for energy bills which could, in the long term, add significantly to the UK's debt pile but, in the short term, could cool runaway inflation expectations - will it be enough to help stave off recession? That remains a very open point of debate right now.

The ECB late out of the blocks

The European Central Bank (ECB) has raised all three of its key interest rates by 0.75 percentage points, marking the most outlandish increase since the launch of the single currency in 1999. It not only takes the deposit rate back above zero for the first time in a decade, but it will raise further questions over the efficacy of the bank’s rate mechanism following on from parallel criticism of central bank functions both here and in the US.

Last October, ECB President, Christine Lagarde, played down speculation over an interest rate hike, stating that the bank “really looked and very deeply tested our analysis of the drivers of inflation, and we are confident that our anticipation and our analysis is actually correct.” Well, anyone can a make a mistake, but when you consider that US Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, had previously insisted that the risk of inflation was “small” and “manageable,” you’re left wondering whether the great offices of state guiding the global economy have become overly politicised. After all, anyone running a small high-street business could have told you that inflationary pressures were getting out of hand midway through 2021.

Reform from within

It’s emerged that EY will move forward with plans to split off its audit and consulting arms in the biggest shake-up of a Big Four accounting giant in decades. The accountancy firm will require 75 per cent of its partners in the UK to back the plan if it is to be ratified. It is not clear whether the move was in response to regulatory pressure, but it could conceivably increase the imperative for its peers - Deloitte, KPMG, and PricewaterhouseCoopers – to follow suit.

Many have viewed a business set-up where the audit function is conducted alongside advisory services as a clear conflict of interest, particularly given that the latter function is usually far more profitable. Whether the proposed split will have a discernible impact on audit quality is impossible to gauge at this point, but it may lead to calls for other areas within financial services to assess whether their advisory duties conflict with their primary independent function; the rating agencies readily spring to mind.

Not out of the woods on food prices

Global food prices may have been in decline since May, but the winter growing season in Europe will be critical to retail prices over the medium term and prospects are looking rather bleak. That’s because fertilizer producers have been announcing further production cuts in the face of rising natural gas prices. Yara International recently revealed that the cuts will bring its European capacity utilisation for ammonia, the main feedstock in all nitrogen fertilizers, to just 35 per cent. Coupled with the fact that the war in Ukraine is severely limiting grain exports from the Black Sea region, recent price trends are likely to reverse in the coming months.