Abcam ready to reap benefits of investment drive

Fall in pre-tax profit likely to be temporary

Gross margin improves year-on-year

Abcam (ABC), one of the jewels in the crown of London’s Alternative Investment Market, is preparing to quit the exchange to seek greater opportunity on the Nasdaq. The company – which is just over halfway through a five-year investment cycle – is no doubt seeking exposure to US biotech investors willing to support it as it grows. Whether these investors show up as hoped depends significantly on the Cambridge-based firm’s near-term financial position.