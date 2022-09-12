/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Abcam ready to reap benefits of investment drive

Outgoing Aim-traded company consolidating its leading position as an antibody provider.
Abcam ready to reap benefits of investment drive
September 12, 2022
  • Fall in pre-tax profit likely to be temporary
  • Gross margin improves year-on-year

Abcam (ABC), one of the jewels in the crown of London’s Alternative Investment Market, is preparing to quit the exchange to seek greater opportunity on the Nasdaq. The company – which is just over halfway through a five-year investment cycle – is no doubt seeking exposure to US biotech investors willing to support it as it grows. Whether these investors show up as hoped depends significantly on the Cambridge-based firm’s near-term financial position. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data