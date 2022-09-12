Global funds that look beyond the US

Many global equity funds remain fairly heavily exposed to the US, but a few hunt elsewhere

We look at those portfolios that look beyond the world's biggest market

Be it eye-watering inflation prints or interest rate rises, recent macroeconomic developments have lent credence to concerns over the outlook for the big US tech stocks. Pressing as this is for investors who put money directly into US large-cap stocks, the fate of the US and its tech majors also remains a very real problem for those investing abroad via global equity funds. US shares made up nearly 70 per cent of the MSCI World index at the end of August, and many active global fund managers still have a significant chunk of their portfolio tied up in the US, too.

Many will argue that US companies are still hard to beat on earnings or corporate dynamism, and that recent volatility may even have represented a buying opportunity. But it’s worth remembering that a handful of global equity funds do look beyond the US, offering some level of diversification for those who want a different approach. Below, we outline some of the global funds taking an approach distinctive from that of the underlying index and conventional global trackers.