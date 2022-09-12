How will gilt markets react to Trussonomics?

In a difficult economic climate, plans for higher spending can spook markets But the devil will be in the detail

By the time results rolled in on 5 September, Liz Truss’s victory had been largely priced in by financial markets. But she faced a less than warm welcome: two-year gilt yields hit 3.18 per cent, up from 2 per cent a month before. At the longer end of the curve, the 10-year yield leapt to almost 3 per cent. Why the cool reception?

Truss has an unenviable economic inheritance. Soaring energy prices have pushed inflation to double digits, intensifying pressure on the Bank of England to increase interest rates to cool the price level. The Bank is set to begin a programme of active quantitative tightening this year, meaning gilt markets will need to absorb an additional £80bn of assets. Public finances are also under huge pressure: pensions, certain benefits and around a quarter of government borrowing costs are inflation-linked – a problem when RPI is running at 12.3 per cent.