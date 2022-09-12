Is a UK oil & gas industry revival likely?

A strategic rethink on energy is underway

Obstacles to onshore gas production in the UK

In a recent IC Alpha update, Simon Thompson highlighted a subsea investment opportunity linked to strategic moves by western economies to wean themselves off Russian fossil fuels. The accelerated development of offshore renewable energy programmes should provide investors with further options to exploit the European energy transition, but the supply-side argument also extends to traditional energy flows held within the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS) and, indeed, on terra firma.

Ukraine, Boris's departure and the northern winter force a rethink