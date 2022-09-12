/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Is a UK oil & gas industry revival likely?

Liz Truss’s enthusiasm for UK gas-flows could grind against practicalities
Is a UK oil & gas industry revival likely?
September 12, 2022
  • A strategic rethink on energy is underway
  • Obstacles to onshore gas production in the UK 

In a recent IC Alpha update, Simon Thompson highlighted a subsea investment opportunity linked to strategic moves by western economies to wean themselves off Russian fossil fuels. The accelerated development of offshore renewable energy programmes should provide investors with further options to exploit the European energy transition, but the supply-side argument also extends to traditional energy flows held within the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS) and, indeed, on terra firma.  

Ukraine, Boris's departure and the northern winter force a rethink

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data