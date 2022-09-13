/
JTC beds in acquisitions

After a frenetic takeover period JTC takes stock
September 13, 2022
  • Muted growth in private client segment
  • Outsourcing a positive trend

A flurry of takeovers in the first half of 2021 were likely to skew the year-on-year companies at funds and trusts administrator JTC (JTC). The company does the administrative work related to fund management for institutions, family back offices and high net worth clients. With less obvious market risk than managing the funds themselves, the company has seen impressive growth rates as asset managers and institutions have looked to parse their costs by effectively outsourcing a greater proportion of their back-office work. This has left JTC in a position to profit and expand.

